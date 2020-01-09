Muzikante Grimes krijgt baby met techmiljardair Elon Musk Redactie

Muzikante Grimes heeft een foto op Instagram geplaatst waarmee ze een zwangerschap lijkt aan te kondigen. De 31-jarige datet al een tijdje met techmiljardair Elon Musk.

Grimes liet in eerste instantie geen tekst achter bij de naaktfoto waarop een foetus in haar buik is gephotoshopt. Later reageerde ze wel op een comment, maar had ze het vooral over het feit dat haar tepels te zien zijn op de foto. Ze liet weten daarom te hebben getwijfeld of ze de foto wel zou plaatsen maar dat ze het wel bij haar huidige toestand vond passen er zo ‘dierlijk’ mogelijk uit te zien.

De baby zou het eerste kind zijn van de 31-jarige. Musk (48) is vader van zes zoons met zijn ex-vrouw Justine Wilson. Hun oudste werd slechts tien weken oud, na zijn dood kregen ze nog een tweeling (nu 15) en een drieling (13).