Muse-zanger Matt Bellamy en Elle Evans krijgen een kind SDE

10 februari 2020

12u07

Bron: ANP 1 Celebrities Muse-zanger Matt Bellamy (41) en zijn vrouw Elle Evans (30) verwachten hun eerste kind samen. Het Amerikaanse model onthulde haar zwangerschap op Instagram. "Onze kleine familie groeit en dat geldt ook voor mijn buik", schreef ze bij de foto waarop ze met haar man poseert.

Elle Evans heeft het heugelijke nieuws sinds september privé gehouden, voegt ze eraan toe in haar Instagram Stories. Het wordt het eerste kind voor Elle, die in augustus in het huwelijksbootje stapte met Matt. De twee begonnen hun relatie in 2015. Matt Bellamy heeft al een 8-jarige zoon met zijn ex, actrice Kate Hudson.