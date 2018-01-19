Moeder Justin Bieber: "Ik ben zo trots op je"
Pattie en Justin hadden de afgelopen jaren nauwelijks contact. Dat was in de periode dat de hitzanger losgeslagen was en continue in de problemen geraakte. Die tijd lijkt nu achter hem te liggen. Niet alleen heeft Justin het goed gemaakt met zijn moeder en zijn liefje Selena Gomez, ook richt hij zich weer volledig op zijn band met God, waar zijn moeder erg blij mee is. "Niemand is perfect, maar jouw groeiende relatie met Jezus is van onschatbare waarde bij de keuzes die je dagelijks maakt."
Justin plaatste zelf ook een foto op Instagram, waarop hij intens gelukkig kijkt en schrijft: "Nu weet ik wat liefde is." Dat moeder en zoon ook veel lol hebben samen, wordt duidelijk uit Pattie's tekst: "Jij bent zo grappig, dat ik heel vaak hardop lach in mijn eentje, als ik denk aan iets dat je hebt gezegd of gedaan."
I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good “fruit” you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I’m alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom . Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you? . . . . . . . #love #happyplace #paradise #vacation
