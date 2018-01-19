Moeder Justin Bieber: "Ik ben zo trots op je" MVO

Pattie Mallette, de moeder van Justin Bieber, steekt de liefde en bewondering voor haar beroemde zoon niet onder stoelen of banken. Op Instagram plaatste ze een vakantiekiekje van de twee, die momenteel samen op de Malediven verblijven, met daarbij een liefdevolle, emotionele tekst. "Je wordt zo mooi volwassen. Had ik al gezegd dat ik trots op je ben?"

Pattie en Justin hadden de afgelopen jaren nauwelijks contact. Dat was in de periode dat de hitzanger losgeslagen was en continue in de problemen geraakte. Die tijd lijkt nu achter hem te liggen. Niet alleen heeft Justin het goed gemaakt met zijn moeder en zijn liefje Selena Gomez, ook richt hij zich weer volledig op zijn band met God, waar zijn moeder erg blij mee is. "Niemand is perfect, maar jouw groeiende relatie met Jezus is van onschatbare waarde bij de keuzes die je dagelijks maakt."

Justin plaatste zelf ook een foto op Instagram, waarop hij intens gelukkig kijkt en schrijft: "Nu weet ik wat liefde is." Dat moeder en zoon ook veel lol hebben samen, wordt duidelijk uit Pattie's tekst: "Jij bent zo grappig, dat ik heel vaak hardop lach in mijn eentje, als ik denk aan iets dat je hebt gezegd of gedaan."