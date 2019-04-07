Modeontwerper Marc Jacobs getrouwd SD

07 april 2019

10u15

Modeontwerper Marc Jacobs (55) is in het huwelijksbootje gestapt met zijn verloofde, Charly 'Char' Defrancesco (38). De twee trouwden in een intieme ceremonie in New York. Onder de aanwezigen waren de Britse modejournaliste Katie Grand en popzangeres Rita Ora.

Erg veel gaven Marc Jacobs en zijn kersverse echtgenoot niet prijs over hun huwelijksfeest, maar wat we wel weten, is dat ze allebei een speldje in de vorm van een pinguïn droegen. De pins, vervaardigd van diamant en onyx, waren een cadeau van de ontwerper van Prada en Miu Miu: Fabio Zambernardi. Jacobs schreef op Instagram: “Pinguïns hebben hun hele leven lang slechts één partner en metgezel. Een geweldig voorbeeld van loyaliteit en vertrouwen. Ik ben zo dankbaar en ik hou zo veel van je, Fabio.”

Jacobs en Defrancesco, een voormalig model dat nu kaarsen ontwerpt, verloofden zich een jaar geleden. De modeontwerper stelde de vraag in een restaurant van de keten Chipotle op Defrancesco’s verjaardag. Hij had een groep dansers ingehuurd om op de tonen van Prince’s ‘Kiss’ een flashmob uit te voeren. Daarna ging hij op één knie om dé vraag te stellen. Defrancesco zei volmondig ja.

Het is geen verrassing dat Jacobs Chipotle uitkoos om zijn aanzoek te doen, want het restaurant heeft een speciale betekenis voor het voormalige model. “Ik nam Marc voor de eerste keer mee naar Chipotle, en nu gaan we er elk jaar voor mijn verjaardag naar toe", vertelde hij. ‘Ik verhuisde van L.A. naar New York, en ben altijd grote fan geweest van Mexicaans eten. Het voelt als een stukje thuis, ook al is het geen authentiek Mexicaans eten. Het is consistent en het smaakt als Chipotle, maakt niet uit naar welke vestiging je gaat.” Defrancesco is zelfs zo'n grote fan, dat hij er zelfs had willen trouwen. “Ik weet dat Marc heel erg graag wil trouwen in de Rainbow Room of de Boom Boom Room, maar ik zou even graag willen trouwen in Chipotle", liet hij zich ontsnappen.