Model Kate Upton bevallen van eerste kindje TDS

11 november 2018

09u10

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Kate Upton heeft haar eerste kind op de wereld gezet. De 26-jarige actrice beviel woensdag van een dochter, Genevieve. Dat maakte de blondine zondag bekend via Instagram.

Kate deelde een zwart-witfoto waarop alleen de mond, neus en een handje van Genevieve te zien zijn. In het bijschrift staan enkel de geboortedatum en volledige naam, Genevieve Upton Verlander. Kate’s echtgenoot Justin Verlander had iets meer stof. “Welkom op de wereld Genevieve Upton Verlander. Je stal mijn hart zodra ik je zag”, schreef de 35-jarige honkballer bij een zwart-witfoto van het handje van de kleine dat wordt vastgehouden door papa en mama.

Kate, die niet alleen als actrice maar ook als model werkt, leerde Justin begin 2014 kennen. In 2016 ging de honkballer op zijn knieën, vorig jaar november stonden de twee in Italië voor het altaar. Deze zomer maakte Kate bekend dat ze in verwachting was.