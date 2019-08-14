Model Ashley Graham in verwachting van eerste kindje TK

14 augustus 2019

19u42

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Het Amerikaanse model Ashley Graham en haar man Justin Ervin verwachten hun eerste kindje. Ashley maakte haar zwangerschap bekend met een video op Instagram, waarin ze haar babybuik aan de buitenwereld toont.

"Negen jaar geleden trouwde ik de liefde van mijn leven", schrijft ze erbij. "We voelen ons erg gezegend, dankbaar en ontzettend blij met de gezinsuitbreiding", vervolgt ze. "Het leven wordt alleen maar mooier."

Justin deelt op zijn eigen Instagram-account een foto waarop te zien is hoe hij een baby-echo vasthoudt. "De afgelopen negen jaar voelen als een tijdperk. Ik denk dat het komt omdat mijn leven pas echt begon met jou erbij. Nu we samen een leven hebben opgebouwd, gaan we samen een nieuw leven maken. Ik hou van je en ik hou van ons", schrijft de aanstaande vader.