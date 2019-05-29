Moby schrapt promotietoer boek na ophef over vermeende relatie met Nathalie Portman TMA

29 mei 2019

21u47

Bron: BuzzE 2 Celebrities Muzikant Moby schrapt de promotietoer voor zijn boek door het Verenigd Koninkrijk vanwege ophef om passages over Natalie Portman in zijn tweede autobiografie. Volgens de BBC zou Moby in juni optreden om het boek Then It Fell Apart te promoten, maar hij liet via Instagram weten dat hij "een tijdje weggaat".

In zijn boek schrijft Moby dat hij een relatie heeft gehad met Natalie Portman in 2001, toen de actrice net 18 jaar was. Portman reageerde daar publiekelijk op door te zeggen dat het niet ging om een relatie, maar een situatie waarin een 'enge, oudere man' haar had benaderd. Moby liet het daar niet bij zitten, en gebruikte zijn socialemedia-accounts om zijn gelijk te halen. Dat bleek minder goed te werken dan gedacht, en de muzikant kreeg veel kritiek te verduren.

Moby heeft uiteindelijk zijn excuses aangeboden aan Portman via Instagram. Op zijn website valt te lezen dat hij zijn optredens in de nabije toekomst schrapt.