Moby houdt vol: "Ik heb wél iets gehad met Natalie Portman”

“Ik las een roddelverhaal waarin Natalie Portman zegt dat we nooit hebben gedatet”, schrijft Moby op Instagram. “Dat brengt me in de war, omdat het wel zo was. En nadat we in 1999 een korte affaire hadden, bleven we jarenlang vrienden. Ik vind Natalie leuk, en ik respecteer haar intelligentie en activisme. Maar om eerlijk te zijn snap ik niet waarom ze de waarheid over onze korte verhouding verdraait. Het verhaal dat in mijn boek ‘Then It Fell Apart’ omschreven wordt, is correct, met veel fotobewijs om het te bevestigen.”

Toch neemt hij het Portman niet kwalijk dat ze hun affaire ontkent. “Ik respecteer Natalies mogelijke spijt dat ze met mij een relatie heeft gehad. Ik zou zelf waarschijnlijk ook spijt hebben als ik mijzelf had gedatet, maar dat verandert de feiten van onze korte romantische geschiedenis niet.”