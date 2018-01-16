Ga naar de mobiele website
^ Top

Milow brengt ode aan overleden zangeres van The Cranberries

    • KDL
  • Bron: Instagram

I just found out that Dolores O’Riordan passed away... It immediatley threw me back to being 13 when “Zombie” by @thecranberries was one of the very first songs I could play &amp; sing on a guitar. It showed me that a heartfelt song with only 4 simple chords (that you could play on the upper 3 strings of a guitar) could conquer the hearts of people all over the world. So I just picked up my guitar and these words popped right up: “Another head hangs lowly Child is slowly taken And the violence, caused such silence Who are we mistaken? But you see, it&#39;s not me It&#39;s not my family In your head, they are fighting With their tanks, and their bombs And their bombs, and their guns In your head, they are crying In your head, in your head Zombie” Rest In Peace, Dolores... #doloresoriordan

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@milowofficial) op

Celebrities Toen de Belgische zanger Milow hoorde dat Dolores O'Riordan, de zangeres van The Cranberries, overleden was, nam hij meteen zijn gitaar om zijn versie van 'Zombie', één van de grootste hits van de band, te spelen. "Dit was het eerste liedje dat ik kon zingen en spelen op gitaar", vertelt hij.
Milow - It's not me, it's you - foto naar aanleiding van radio 2 zomerhit
Katrin Peeters (CPU) Milow - It's not me, it's you - foto naar aanleiding van radio 2 zomerhit

Bekijk meer

Deze website maakt gebruik van cookies. Door verder te surfen, stemt u in met deze cookies. Klik hier voor meer informatie

Meld een bug