Milow brengt ode aan overleden zangeres van The Cranberries
I just found out that Dolores O’Riordan passed away... It immediatley threw me back to being 13 when “Zombie” by @thecranberries was one of the very first songs I could play & sing on a guitar. It showed me that a heartfelt song with only 4 simple chords (that you could play on the upper 3 strings of a guitar) could conquer the hearts of people all over the world. So I just picked up my guitar and these words popped right up: “Another head hangs lowly Child is slowly taken And the violence, caused such silence Who are we mistaken? But you see, it's not me It's not my family In your head, they are fighting With their tanks, and their bombs And their bombs, and their guns In your head, they are crying In your head, in your head Zombie” Rest In Peace, Dolores... #doloresoriordan