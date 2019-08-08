Milla Jovovich in verwachting van derde dochtertje TK

08 augustus 2019

09u41

Milla Jovovich is opnieuw zwanger. De 43-jarige actrice maakte gisteren via Instagram bekend dat ze in verwachting is van haar derde dochter.

"Opnieuw zwanger", schrijft Milla bij een foto waarop ze haar buik toont. Ze had gemengde gevoelens toen ze dertien weken geleden ontdekte dat ze zwanger was, laat ze weten. "Vanwege mijn leeftijd en omdat het bij mijn vorige zwangerschap mis ging, wilde ik me niet te veel aan de baby hechten."

"Gelukkig ziet alles er nu goed uit én zijn we te weten gekomen dat ik opnieuw een meisje krijg", vervolgt Milla. Ze belooft haar volgers op de hoogte te houden van het verloop van haar zwangerschap.

Milla is sinds 2009 getrouwd met regisseur Paul Anderson (54). Samen hebben ze twee dochters: Ever Gabo en Dashiel Edan.