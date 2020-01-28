Miley Cyrus weet waarom ze dit jaar niet werd uitgenodigd voor de Grammy Awards SDE

28 januari 2020

08u12

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Hoewel haar vader Billy Ray (58) samen met Lil Nas X (20) een Grammy Award won voor ‘Old Town Road’, was Miley Cyrus (27) niet uitgenodigd op de awardshow. Op Instagram geeft ze al grappend toe dat ze wel weet waarom.

Billy Ray Cyrus verscheen samen met dochter Noah op de rode loper van de Grammy Awards, maar zijn bekendste dochter Miley was in geen velden of wegen te bespeuren. De zangeres wijdt haar afwezigheid zelf aan haar gedrag tijdens de MTV EMA’s uit 2013. Op Instagram postte ze een filmpje waarop te zien is hoe ze tijdens die awardshow een joint opsteekt op het podium. Iets wat in Europa misschien niet zo aanstootgevend is, maar in Amerika wel. “En dan vragen we ons af waarom ik niet meer uitgenodigd wordt voor awardshows", schrijft ze al grappend bij.