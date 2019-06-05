Miley Cyrus verkoopt nu ook condooms TK

05 juni 2019

17u29

Bron: Belga 0 Celebrities Het Amerikaanse popidool Miley Cyrus (26) verkoopt voortaan ook condooms. Bij het uitbrengen van haar jongste album ‘She is Coming’ (‘Ze komt eraan’ maar evengoed ‘Ze komt klaar') vorige vrijdag konden geïnteresseerden op haar website ook condooms kopen voor 20 dollar (17,75 euro) per stuk. Je krijgt er dan wel een gratis download van het album bij.

Miley Cyrus had de voorbije dagen al in niet mis te verstane poses reclame gemaakt voor haar jongste worp, met vertoon van veel blote huid enerzijds en met een suggestieve banaan in de mond anderzijds. De critici bleven alvast wat op hun honger, want geen enkele recensent stond in vuur en vlam na het beluisteren van het aankomende album.