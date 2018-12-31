Miley Cyrus en Liam Hemsworth op huwelijksreis met zijn familie MVO

31 december 2018

06u57

In plaats van een romantische vakantie met z'n tweetjes, lijken Miley Cyrus en Liam Hemsworth ervoor te hebben gekozen om hun huwelijksreis door te brengen met de rest van de familie Hemsworth.

Het pasgetrouwde stel zou zich samen met Liam’s broers Luke en Chris, diens vrouw Elsa Pataky en hun drie kinderen plus Miley’s kapper Aleksey Bishop in Montana bevinden, waar ze gezamenlijk genieten van zon en sneeuw. Dat blijkt uit foto’s die via sociale media gedeeld werden door enkele gezinsleden.

Zo duikt Liam op in een foto die genomen werd door zijn broer, Luke. Miley is nog niet op camera vastgelegd, maar de aanwezigheid van haar beste vriend Aleksey is een duidelijk teken dat ook de zangeres van de partij is.

Miley en Liam trouwden afgelopen week in hun huis in Tennessee in bijzijn van hun familie en vrienden. Na de kerst maakte Miley het grote nieuws bekend.