Miles Teller stapt in het huwelijksbootje

02 september 2019

15u01

Bron: E!News 0 Celebrities Acteur Miles Teller (32) is dit weekend getrouwd met zijn vriendin, model Keleigh Sperry (26). Dat schrijft E! News. De twee vormen al sinds 2013 een koppel.

Miles Teller, die je onder meer kent van ‘Wiplash’ en de ‘Divergent’-filmreeks, is een getrouwd man. Dit weekend stapte hij in Hawaii in het huwelijksbootje met zijn vriendin, Keleigh Sperry. De twee zijn al sinds 2013 samen, nog voor de acteur beroemd werd. Hollywood heeft hun relatie wel veranderd, maar niet al té erg, vertelde hij in 2015. “Ze is geweldig. Het is echt gemakkelijk geweest, want op dit moment is haar dagtaak eigenlijk om met mij samen te zijn. Voor haar had ik nooit een meisje in deze wereld uitgenodigd omdat ik niet dacht dat ik beide zou kunnen hebben. Maar ze geeft me de kans om me echt te focussen op het acteren en te doen wat ik wil doen. Ze kan naar de set komen, me bezoeken en wat rondhangen, maar ze leidt me niet af.”

In augustus 2017 verloofden Miles en Keleigh zich tijdens een safari in Afrika. “Het was een prachtig, intiem aanzoek”, liet een bron toen aan E! News weten. “Ze hadden zich geen betere omgeving kunnen wensen. Na het aanzoek, genoot het koppel van een privé-viering met champagne onder de heldere Afrikaanse hemel.”