Michelle Pfeiffer haalt haar 'Catwoman'-zweep nog eens boven

08 april 2019

21u31

In 1992 kroop Michelle Pfeiffer (60) in een strak lederen pakje om Catwoman te vertolken in de film 'Batman Returns'. Nu, 27 jaar later, haalt ze haar zweepje nog eens van onder het stof.

“Net zoals fietsen", schrijft Michelle Pfeiffer bij het filmpje op Instagram waarin ze haar Catwoman-zweep laat knallen. Haar fans waren in de wolken. Een zekere Sven De Ridder (ons wel bekend) reageerde: “Komt Catwoman terug? Zeg alsjeblieft ja!” Een vraag die op ieders lippen lag, en dus stelde de presentator van ‘Today’, Hoda Kotb, ze ook maar aan de actrice. “Oh god”, antwoordde die. “Dat zou geweldig zijn. Ik was echt droevig toen dat eindigde. Ik begon me net comfortabel te voelen met alles waar ik mee te maken kreeg, en begon er plezier in te krijgen. En toen was het voorbij!”

In 2004 werd er een aparte ‘Catwoman’-film gemaakt, maar daarin werd het personage vertolkt door Halle Berry.