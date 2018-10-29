Michael Bublé viel flauw toen hij hoorde dat zoontje kankervrij is Tom Tates

29 oktober 2018

07u44

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities De Canadese crooner Michael Bublé (41) heeft iets meer verteld over zijn zoontje Noah, die de afgelopen twee jaar werd behandeld voor leverkanker. In een aflevering van ‘Carpool Karaoke’ liet de zanger in tranen weten dat hij door een hel is gegaan. “Mijn leven stopte na die slechte diagnose.”

Volgens Bublé, die getrouwd is met het Argentijnse model Luisana Lopilato (31), is het nog steeds uiterst pijnlijk en moeilijk om te praten over wat zijn gezin twee jaar geleden overkwam. Hij vraagt zich af waar hij de kracht vandaan haalde om, met op de achtergrond een doodziek kind, door te gaan met zijn leven. “We hebben de afgelopen jaren van dag tot dag geleefd.”

De kleine Noah (5) werd ziek toen hij drie jaar oud was. Na de diagnose leverkanker volgde een operatie en aansluitend chemotherapie en andere behandelingen. Bublé stopte meteen met optreden om zijn zoontje en gezin bij te kunnen staan. Met Lopilato heeft hij ook nog zoontje Elias (2) en dochtertje Vida (drie maanden). “Ik moest er echt voor ze zijn”, aldus Bublé, die recent weer voor de eerste keer een concert gaf.

Kankervrij

Na alle behandelingen kreeg de zanger onlangs te horen dat Noah kankervrij is en dat de kans dat ze ziekte ooit terugkomt bijna nul is. “Toen de artsen zeiden dat hij in orde is, viel ik letterlijk om en moest mijn vrouw me oprapen. Ik ben al die tijd sterk geweest, maar dit mooie nieuws kon ik gewoon niet aan”, klonk het in de auto bij James Corden. Hij deed meteen ook een oproep aan iedereen te doneren voor meer onderzoek naar kanker. “Ik weet hoe waanzinnig het is als zo'n ziekte kan worden genezen.”

De prognose van een levertumor bij kinderen is doorgaans gunstig. Vaak is de tumor na diagnose te groot om weggehaald te kunnen worden, dus volgt er een chemokuur in een poging de tumor te doen slinken. Daarna kan de tumor meestal verwijderd worden. In het ergste geval moet het patiëntje een levertransplantatie ondergaan, maar kinderen doorstaan zo’n ingreep vaak prima. Bij Noah bleek dat gelukkig niet nodig.