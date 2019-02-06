Michael Bolton doet dutje tijdens interview SD

06 februari 2019

09u00

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De Amerikaanse zanger Michael Bolton (65) had duidelijk wat te weinig geslapen toen hij eerder deze week in het Australische televisieprogramma ‘The Morning Show’ een interview gaf. In de beelden is duidelijk te zien hoe hij de ogen sluit.

Het had een fijn segment moeten geweest zijn tijdens het Australische televisieprogramma ‘The Morning Show’: zanger Michael Bolton die live opgebeld werd en enkele vragen beantwoordde. Maar het draaide anders uit. Terwijl presentatoren Kylie Gillies en Larry Emdur de zanger aankondigden, sloot Bolton zijn ogen en viel hij in slaap. Gillies en Emdur probeerden vervolgens contact met de ‘How Am I Supposed To Live Without You’-zanger te maken, maar het duurde even vooraleer die opnieuw de ogen opende. “Het werd stil”, antwoordde Bolton droog.

Emdur postte het voorval op zijn Instagram-pagina, en betreurde al lachend dat er niet elke dag zoiets in zijn show gebeurd.