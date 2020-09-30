Met deze bikinifoto zorgde Kylie Jenner voor een gigantische piek op stemsite VS Redactie

30 september 2020

17u08

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Realityster Kylie Jenner (23) lijkt in haar eentje te hebben gezorgd voor een gigantische toename van het aantal nieuwe geregistreerde stemmers in de VS. De halfzus van Kim Kardashian riep haar 196 miljoen volgers maandag met een bikinikiekje op zich te registreren, waarna de website Vote.org 1500 procent meer mensen via Instagram zag binnenkomen dan gemiddeld.

In totaal zouden zo’n 48.000 mensen via Kylie’s post bij de tool zijn beland, meldt het doorgaans goed ingevoerde TMZ op basis van informatie van de stemwebsite. Ter vergelijking: een dag eerder kwamen slechts 2900 mensen via Instagram op het platform.



Kylie veroorzaakte dit allemaal met twee foto’s van zichzelf in een kleine gebloemde bikini. ‘Heb je je al geregistreerd om te kunnen stemmen?’ schreef ze erbij. ‘Klik op de link in mijn bio. Laten we een plan maken om samen te stemmen.’ In haar profiel linkte ze specifiek naar een pagina waar mensen kunnen controleren of ze zijn geregistreerd, een voorwaarde om te kunnen stemmen bij de presidentsverkiezingen in november.

Anders dan in 2016 heeft Kylie zich dit keer overigens nog niet publiekelijk achter een kandidaat geschaard, aldus TMZ. Bij de vorige verkiezingen sprak ze haar steun uit voor Hillary Clinton. Het is onduidelijk of ze nu weer voor de Democratische partij (en dus op Joe Biden) zou stemmen, of toch op haar familielid Kanye West.