Mel B in het ziekenhuis: “Twee gebroken ribben en een losgerukte hand” TK

11 december 2018

06u58

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Mel B heeft een drie uur durende operatie moeten ondergaan nadat ze flinke verwondingen opliep aan haar rechterhand en -arm. De 43-jarige Spice Girl heeft ook twee gebroken ribben.

Op Instagram bedankt Melanie Brown "alle geweldige verpleegsters en mijn geweldige chirurg" van het Londense ziekenhuis voor hun zorg. De zangeres schrijft dat ze twee gebroken ribben heeft en een ‘losgerukte' hand. "Mijn rechterarm en -hand zijn gehecht en ik probeer me rustig te houden zodat mijn gebroken ribben kunnen herstellen. Ohhh de pijn, maar ik ben in veilige handen met de zorg van iedereen hier."

Het is onduidelijk hoe Mel B haar verwondingen opliep, maar ze kreeg in ieder geval wel al bezoek van haar Spice Girls-collega’s. Melanie C, Geri Halliwell en Emma Bunton zakten af naar het ziekenhuis om Melanie beterschap te wensen. “Wanneer je beste vriendinnen opdagen met knuffels, gelach en heel veel liefde”, schreef Mel B bij een foto op Instagram.

Mel zou gisteren haar boek ‘Brutally Honest’ signeren in New York, maar dat gaat niet door. In haar post verontschuldigt ze zich tegenover haar fans die een kaartje voor de signeersessie hadden gekocht en belooft op een later moment alsnog te komen.