Meghan Trainor zwanger van eerste kindje MVO

07 oktober 2020

17u06

Meghan Trainor is in verwachting van haar eerste kindje. De 26-jarige zangeres deelde het vrolijke nieuws op Instagram. Daarbij plaatst ze een foto van de echo in een kerstboom.

“Jullie weten allemaal hoe lang ik dit al wilde!!!”, schrijft de All About That Bass-zangeres, gevolgd door een huilende emoticon. “Daryl en ik zijn zo blij en opgewonden om dit kleine schatje begin volgend jaar te ontmoeten! WIJ ZIJN ZWANGER!!!”

Op 25 december 2018 stapten Meghan en haar man Daryl Sabara in het huwelijksbootje. Een kerstboom in oktober is voor Meghan trouwens niet gek. Recent bracht ze de eerste singles van haar kerstalbum uit.