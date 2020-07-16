Megan Thee Stallion werd neergeschoten: “Ontzettend dankbaar dat ik nog leef” LOV

16 juli 2020

13u12

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De Amerikaanse rapper Megan Thee Stallion (25) is zondag het slachtoffer geworden van een schietpartij. Dat vertelt ze woensdag op Instagram. Met het bericht wilde ze onder andere duidelijk maken dat zij zelf niet werd gearresteerd.

“Zondagochtend ben ik beschoten”, zei Stallion op Instagram. “Het is het resultaat van een doelgerichte misdaad tegen mij. Ik ben nooit gearresteerd, de politie heeft mij naar het ziekenhuis gebracht. Daar heb ik een operatie ondergaan om de kogels te laten verwijderen.” Volgens entertainmentwebsite TMZ werd ze alleen in haar voet geraakt, maar de schrik zat er goed in. “Ik ben ontzettend dankbaar dat ik nog leef en dat ik volledig ga herstellen”, aldus de opgeluchte rapper.

Megan Thee Stallion werd dit jaar uitgeroepen tot beste vrouwelijke hiphopartiest bij de BET Awards. Ze is onder meer bekend van het nummer ‘Savage’, dat een enorme hit is op TikTok.