Meg Ryan bevestigt haar verloving

08 november 2018

21u13

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Meg Ryan heeft haar verloving met John Mellencamp bevestigd. Donderdag plaatste de actrice op Instagram een tekening van haar en John met 'verloofd!' als bijschrift. Geruchten dat Meg en John trouwplannen hadden, deden al een tijdje de ronde.

Een paar uur voordat Meg haar verloving wereldkundig maakte, werd ze in New York gespot met een verlovingsring.

De liefde tussen de 56-jarige Meg en de 67-jarige John bloeide in het voorjaar van 2017 weer op. De actrice en de muzikant waren van 2011 tot 2014 ook al samen, maar toen bekoelde de liefde. Meg was eerder getrouwd met acteur Dennis Quaid, met wie ze zoon Jack kreeg. John stapte al drie keer eerder in het huwelijksbootje en heeft vijf kinderen.