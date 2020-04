Matt Damon zit vast in Ierland door quarantaine: “Hij ziet er nu al uit als een échte local”

Matt Damon being stuck in Dublin & looking like he’s lived here all his life is the weirdest thing to come out of Lockdown .. good place to be though if you had to pick a country to be stranded in 😂 pic.twitter.com/PxKmiumjZ6

Irish Depp Fans 🇮🇪☘️ #JusticeForJohnnyDepp(@ IrishDeppfans)