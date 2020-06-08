Mark Wahlberg onder vuur om racistisch verleden LOV

08 juni 2020

18u45

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Mark Wahlberg (49) heeft het flink te verduren gekregen nadat hij een Instagrambericht plaatste over George Floyd. De Amerikaanse acteur heeft volgens verschillende volgers namelijk geen recht van spreken, omdat zij zeggen dat hij vroeger zelf racistisch was.

“De moord op George Floyd breekt mijn hart. We moeten samenwerken om dit probleem op te lossen. Ik bid voor ons allemaal. God zegene ons”, schrijft Wahlberg bij een foto van de overleden Floyd.

Toen stroomden de reacties binnen. Gebruikers wezen hem erop dat hij vroeger twee keer met justitie in aanraking is geweest voor zaken waarin racisme een grote rol speelde. In 1986 bekogelde hij een groep kinderen met een donkere huidskleur die op schoolreisje waren. Twee jaar later sloeg hij een Vietnamese man in elkaar.

“Weet je nog dat je stenen op jonge meisjes met een donkere huidskleur gooide?”, staat in een van de reacties. “Jij hoort nog steeds in de gevangenis. Jij hoort geen beroemdheid te zijn. Ik kan niet geloven dat ik heb betaald voor jouw werk. Nooit, nooit, nooit meer”, vervolgt iemand.