Manager van Ariana Grande verdedigt Pete Davidson: "Hij is een goede kerel en verdient ons respect"

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Scooter Braun, de manager van Ariana Grande, heeft Pete Davidson online verdedigd nadat die aangevallen werd door fans van de zangeres. “Hij verdient echt ons respect”, klinkt het op sociale media.

Pete Davidson heeft voor het eerst sinds zijn breuk met Ariana Grande een foto geplaatst op Instagram. De komiek had zijn volledige profiel offline gehaald nadat de verloving tussen de twee tortelduifjes werd verbreken, maar is nu dus terug. Dat merkten de fans van Ariana meteen op, want Pete kreeg in de reacties onder zijn foto meteen herhaaldelijk de slagzin ‘Thank u, next’ te verwerken. Het gelijknamige liedje van de zangeres vertelt over de breuk tussen haar en haar ex.

Enkele fans gingen echter verder met hun verwijten. Iemand schreef zelfs het volgende: “Jij bent verleden tijd. Dankjewel om met Ariana te breken, want ze doet het zoveel beter zonder je. Bye!” Die reactie schoot bij Scooter Braun, de manager van Ariana Grande, duidelijk in het verkeerde keelgat.

“Stop met die zever. Zo ging het helemaal niet. Pete is een goede kerel. Niemand van ons haat die jongen, hij is echt een toffe kerel. Toon wat respect, want geloof me: iedereen hier weet dat hij dat verdient. We wensen hem het beste.”