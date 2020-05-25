Madonna sneert naar volgers die kritiek hebben op pikante foto’s Redactie

25 mei 2020

12u06

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Madonna heeft zich weer eens bloot gegeven op internet. De 61-jarige zangeres deelt op Instagram een foto waarop ze slechts gekleed is in ondergoed. Ze typeert het als haar ‘huidige garderobe’.

“En tegen degenen onder jullie die op wat voor manier dan ook beledigd zijn door deze foto, wil ik zeggen dat ik met succes ben afgestudeerd aan de universiteit van ‘kan me niets schelen’. Bedankt dat jullie naar mijn diploma-uitreiking zijn gekomen”, schrijft Madonna erbij.



In het verleden kreeg de zangeres al vaker een golf kritiek over zich heen als ze weer eens haar kleren uit had getrokken voor een Instagram-post.



Dit keer lijkt Madonna vooral veel steun te krijgen, onder anderen van collega Katy Perry. “Oh mijn God, ik heb me net ingeschreven voor dat college”, schrijft zij in de comments.

