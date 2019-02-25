Madonna en Lady Gaga begraven de strijdbijl voor sublieme fotoshoot KD

25 februari 2019

21u11 0 Celebrities Popzangeressen Madonna (60) en Lady Gaga (32) hebben de strijdbijl begraven. Dat blijkt uit een fotoshoot van de twee dames waar ze knuffelend en liefdevol met elkaar omgaan.

Toen Lady Gaga nog relatief nieuw was in de muziekindustrie verbaasde ze vriend en vijand met het nummer ‘Born This Way’. Het nummer kreeg veel positieve commentaar, maar ook heel wat kritiek van Madonna. De zangeres noemde het nummer zelfs regelrechte plagiaat. Lady Gaga was echter niet opgezet met die commentaar en noemde Madonna zelfs “idioot”.

“Ik ben niet dom genoeg om te denken dat jij niet slim genoeg zou zijn om op te merken dat ik een melodie gestolen heb. Als je de liedjes met elkaar vergelijkt, dan kunnen alleen de akkoorden als gelijkend opgevat worden. Het is een akkoord dat al 50 jaar gebruikt wordt bij discomuziek. Ik ben misschien de eerste artiest in 25 jaar tijd die er aan denkt om dat akkoord op de radio te spelen, maar dat maakt het nog geen plagiaat. Het toont alleen maar dat ik slim ben”, aldus Lady Gaga op de aantijgingen.

Madonna herhaalde haar verwijt meermaals, maar Lady Gaga stelde zich steeds minder defensief op. “Ik kijk nog steeds naar haar op, ongeacht wat zij van mij denkt.” Met de fotoshoot wil nu ook Madonna de strijdbijl begraven. En daar zijn zowel haar fans als de fans van Lady Gaga heel blij om.