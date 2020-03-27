Madonna eert tegenspeler Mark Blum: ‘Crocodile Dundee’-acteur sterft aan coronavirus LOV

27 maart 2020

07u22

Bron: Instagram 8 Celebrities Mark Blum, bekend van zijn rol in ‘Crocodile Dundee’, is op 69-jarige leeftijd overleden aan het coronavirus. Madonna, die naast hem stond in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’, eert hem op Instagram.

Donderdagavond werd bekend dat Mark Blum bezweek aan de gevolgen van het coronavirus. De acteur speelde tijdens zijn loopbaan heel wat rollen in bekende producties, zoals de rollen van Richard Mason in ‘Crocodile Dundee’ en Gary Glass in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’. Maar hij verscheen ook in ‘The Sopranos’, ‘The West Wing’, en meer recent: in de Netflix-serie ‘You’, waar hij boekenverkoper Mr. Mooney belichaamde.

In 1985 stond hij naast Madonna in ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’, een rol waarvoor de zangeres hem herinnert. “Ik wil het overlijden van een opmerkelijke mens, collega-acteur en vriend Mark Blum, die bezweken is aan het coronavirus, erkennen. Dit is echt tragisch en mijn hart gaat uit naar hem, zijn gezin en zijn dierbaren”, schrijft de 61-jarige zangeres. “Ik herinner me hem als grappig, warm, lief en professioneel toen we ‘Desperately Seeking Susan’ maakten.” Ze drukt ook op het hart dat dit nog eens aantoont dat het coronavirus geen grap is. “Het is niets om nonchalant over te zijn of te doen alsof het ons op de een of andere manier niet zal beïnvloeden. We moeten dankbaar blijven. Wees hoopvol, help elkaar en volg de quarantainevoorschriften!”

Blum laat zijn vrouw Janet Zarish achter.

