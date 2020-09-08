Lupita Nyong’o schrijft emotioneel eerbetoon aan ‘Black Panther’-collega Chadwick Boseman TDS

08 september 2020

18u34

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Lupita Nyong’o (37) heeft een foto van haar en ‘Black Panther’-collega Chadwick Boseman gedeeld op sociale media. Daarbij heeft ze een eerbetoon geschreven over de acteur, die Lupita Nyong’o (37) heeft een foto van haar en ‘Black Panther’-collega Chadwick Boseman gedeeld op sociale media. Daarbij heeft ze een eerbetoon geschreven over de acteur, die op 28 augustus overleed aan de gevolgen van darmkanker.



“Ik vind het moeilijk om over mijn vriend in de verleden tijd te spreken. Het slaat nergens op.” De Marvelactrice vervulde de rol van Nakia, de geliefde van King T’Challa, die gespeeld werd door Chadwick.

Voorafgaand aan de opnames kenden de twee elkaar niet, maar hij maakte diepe indruk op Nyong’o. “Chadwicks overlijden is moeilijk om te verwerken”, zegt ze. “Ik ga mijn tijd nemen en ter ere van hem beloof ik mijn tijd niet te verspillen. Ik hoop dat jullie hetzelfde doen.”

Ook Michael B. Jordan heeft gereageerd op de dood van Boseman. Op Instagram schreef de acteur: “Ik wou dat ik meer tijd had gehad met mijn grote broer.” Black Panther keert vanwege zijn overlijden vanaf donderdag terug in de bioscoop, liet Pathé eind augustus al weten. Ook wordt Boseman geëerd met een standbeeld in zijn geboorteplaats Anderson in South Carolina.

‘Black Panther’-acteur Chadwick Boseman (43) gestorven aan kanker