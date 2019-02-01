Louis Talpe breekt persoonlijk record op Ironman in Dubai SD

01 februari 2019

16u04 0 Celebrities Louis Talpe heeft net de Ironman van Dubai gelopen in 4 uur, 42 minuten en 46 seconden. Dat maakte zijn verloofde, Tiffany Ling-Vannerus, via Instagram bekend. Voor Talpe is het een persoonlijk record.

Acteur Louis Talpe was een van de 46 Belgische triatleten die naar Dubai vlogen om er mee te doen aan de zogenaamde ‘70.3 Ironman’. In een temperatuur van 25 °C finishte hij in 4 uur, 42 minuten en 46 seconden. Daarmee behaalde hij de 248ste plaats op 1.984 deelnemers. Zijn verloofde was duidelijk apetrots!