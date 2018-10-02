Lily-Rose Depp valt voor haar tegenspeler KDL

14u13 0 Celebrities Johnny Depp (55) moet de liefde van zijn dochter Lily-Rose Depp (19) vanaf nu met iemand delen. Lily-Rose viel namelijk voor de charmes van de Frans-Amerikaanse acteur Timothée Chalamet (22).

Lily-Rose en Timothée leerden elkaar onlangs kennen op de set van de nieuwe Netflix-film 'The King' waarin ze een koppel spelen. De vonk sloeg duidelijk ook over naast de set, want de twee werden al knuffelend en arm in arm gespot in New York.

Lily-Rose is niet het eerste bekende lief voor Timothée, in 2013 had hij een relatie met Lourdes Leon, de dochter van zangeres Madonna.