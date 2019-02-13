Lil' Kleine geeft jawoord op Ibiza Redactie

13 februari 2019

Lil' Kleine en zijn vriendin Jaimie Vaes zijn van plan op Ibiza te gaan trouwen. Dat bevestigt Jamie vanavond in het Nederlandse programma RTL Boulevard. Op het Spaanse eiland ging de rapper vorig jaar op zijn knieën. Het huwelijk moet in 2020 plaatsvinden.

Het koppel verwacht een kindje. Van zwangerschapskwaaltjes als vreetbuien heeft Jaimie nauwelijks last. “Het gaat goed.’’ Wel was ze in het begin van de zwangerschap erg misselijk. “Maar nu heb ik mijn energie terug.’’

Op eerste kerstdag maakten Lil' Kleine en zijn vriendin bekend in verwachting te zijn van hun eerste kind, een zoontje.