Liam Payne bevestigt verloving met Maya Henry: "We zijn heel erg gelukkig"

03 september 2020

20u29

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Liam Payne (27) heeft Liam Payne (27) heeft na alle geruchten eindelijk het nieuws bevestigt: hij gaat trouwen met zijn verloofde Maya Henry. De 20-jarige Henry werd al gespot met een gigantische ring, maar nu pas bevestigt Payne het nieuws.

“Bedankt, we zijn heel erg gelukkig”, zegt de 27-jarige zanger wanneer hij wordt gefeliciteerd door de presentatoren van 'Good Morning America’. Ook was de ex-One Direction-zanger afgelopen week jarig én ging zijn zoontje donderdag voor het eerst naar school. “Het voelt als een hoop eerste keren, en dat is geweldig.”

Zanger Liam en het Texaanse model Maya zijn al zo’n twee jaar samen, maar ze kennen elkaar al veel langer. In 2015 kruisten hun paden elkaar voor het eerst, toen ze gefotografeerd werden op een meet & greet van One Direction. De vonk sloeg echter pas in augustus 2018 over, niet lang nadat Liam brak met Cheryl Cole (37), de moeder van z’n zoontje Bear (3). Pas in september 2019 kwam de officiële bevestiging dat hij een relatie had met Maya.

In een interview vertelde hij toen: “Ik vond iemand die oprecht m’n beste vriend is. Ze is gewoon zo relaxt over alles én ze staat altijd achter me, wat er ook gebeurt. Dat is nog het gekste.”

