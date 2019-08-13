Liam Hemsworth wenst ex Miley het beste toe SDE

13 augustus 2019

14u09

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Liam Hemsworth (29) heeft op Instagram gereageerd op zijn breuk met Miley Cyrus. De acteur koestert geen wrok tegenover zijn ex, schrijft hij. De twee waren nog geen jaar getrouwd.

"Hallo allemaal. Miley en ik zijn recent uit elkaar gegaan. Ik wens haar het allerbeste en niets dan gezondheid en geluk", laat hij weten. Verder schrijft Liam, die momenteel in zijn thuisland Australië verblijft, dat de breuk een privékwestie is. “Ik heb nog geen commentaar gegeven aan journalisten of media en zal dat in de toekomst ook niet doen. Alle eerder aan mij toegeschreven quotes zijn vals." De ‘Hunger Games’-acteur doelt daarmee mogelijk op een bericht van de Daily Mail Australia, die claimt Liam te hebben gesproken.

Het bericht van Liam komt een dag nadat Miley voor het eerst op de breuk reageerde, hoewel haar bericht op Instagram vrij cryptisch was. Ze schreef dat "vechten tegen evolutie niet werkt, want je wint nooit". Verandering omschreef ze als "onvermijdelijk". Ondertussen gaat de 26-jarige Miley wel verder met haar leven: ze werd afgelopen weekeinde zoenend betrapt met Kaitlynn Carter, de ex van ‘The Hills’-ster Brody Jenner. De twee zijn momenteel op vakantie in Italië.