Lena Dunham moet met een wandelstok lopen

02 november 2019

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Lena Dunham (33) moet tegenwoordig een wandelstok gebruiken als ze loopt, onthult de Amerikaanse actrice op Instagram. In een lang bericht reageert ze op de paparazzi-foto’s die van haar zijn gemaakt, en geeft ze aan zich niet te schamen voor hoe ze erbij loopt.

“Ik zou me kunnen schamen voor de paparazzifoto’s of ik zou kunnen zeggen dat het een look voor Halloween is, maar ik vertel gewoon de waarheid”, begint Lena haar bericht. “Dit is hoe het leven eruitziet als je worstelt met een chronische ziekte. Door het opspelen van mijn Ehler-Danlos syndroom heb ik meer dan alleen steun van vrienden nodig... dus veel dank, lieve wandelstok!” Het syndroom waaraan Dunham lijdt, veroorzaakt problemen in het bindweefsel, waardoor ze veel last heeft van pijn en vermoeidheid. Vorige maand onthulde zangeres Sia ook al dat ze aan de aandoening lijdt.

“Jarenlang probeerde ik geen hulp te zoeken voor mijn fysieke situatie, omdat dat dingen misschien ongemakkelijk zou maken. Maar ik voel me veel beter nu ik kan meedoen in de samenleving, in plaats van in bed liggen de hele dag”, schrijft de actrice nog.