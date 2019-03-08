Lana Del Rey brengt gedichtenboek uit voor 1 dollar “want mijn gedachten zijn onbetaalbaar”

SD

08 maart 2019

06u49

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Lana Del Rey (33) houdt zich tegenwoordig ook bezig met poëzie, zo blijkt. Binnenkort zal de zangeres haar eerste boek uitbrengen, dat ‘Violent Bent Backwards Over The Grass’ zal heten, en dat voor een wel heel schappelijke prijs: slechts 1 dollar.

Op Instagram deelde Del Rey het goede nieuws mee aan haar fans: haar eerste echte gedichtenboek, ‘Violent Bent Backwards Over The Grass’, is zo goed als klaar. De ‘Summertime Sadness’-zangeres brengt het boek in eigen beheer uit en zoekt nog winkels die het in hun rekken willen leggen, zo blijkt. “Ik ben zo opgewonden dat ik mijn eerste gedichtenboek in eigen beheer uitbreng!”, schrijft ze. “Als er boekenwinkels in het zuiden van Californië of San Francisco geïnteresseerd zijn, laat het me dan weten, dan kom ik hoogstpersoonlijk een paar dozen brengen wanneer de boeken binnen een paar maanden klaar zijn.”

Het regende positieve reacties van fans op sociale media. Een van hen vroeg hoeveel het boek zou kosten, waarop Del Rey antwoordde: “1 dollar. Want mijn gedachten zijn onbetaalbaar.” Wie al een voorsmaakje wil van de gedichten van de Amerikaanse, kan terecht op haar Instagram-pagina.