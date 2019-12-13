Lamar Odom en verloofde doen niet aan seks voor het huwelijk MVO

Hoewel Lamar Odom kortgeleden bekendmaakte zich te hebben verloofd met Sabrina Parr, nadat ze pas een aantal maanden samen zijn, is het stel voornemens om de zaken traditioneel aan te pakken. Zo willen ze gedurende hun verloving geen seks met elkaar hebben, om zo 'puur' mogelijk het huwelijk in te treden.

Het zou Odom’s idee geweest zijn om celibatair te leven tot aan hun huwelijk, op advies van zijn priester. “Dit is de eerste keer in zijn leven dat Lamar volledig clean is van drank, drugs en andere verslavingen. Wij hebben geen seks, of je dat nou gelooft of niet. Nadat Lamar het licht heeft gezien en zich tot een priester heeft gewend voor advies, wil hij de beste versie van zichzelf worden. De priester stelde hem voor om aan onthouding te doen, om zo een goede Christen te zijn,” aldus Sabrina.

Ze vervolgt: “Uiteraard heeft hij al vaak seks gehad in zijn leven en daarom stelde de priester dit voor aan hem. Het is een offer aan God om je te onthouden van dergelijke zaken en wij zijn daartoe bereid. Ik heb de beslissing aan hem gelaten en toen hij me zei dat hij geen seks wilde hebben totdat we getrouwd zijn, heb ik daarmee ingestemd. Het gaat hem tot nu toe eigenlijk vrij goed af. Hij heeft nu eindelijk respect voor zichzelf en focust zich hierop, zodat hij trots op zichzelf kan zijn. Daarbij is onze intimiteit zonder seks alleen maar gegroeid, we zijn enorm hecht samen.”