Lady Linn stapt in het huwelijksbootje

04 februari 2019

11u51

Lady Linn (37) is een getrouwde vrouw. De zangeres stapte in het huwelijksbootje met bassist Filip Vandebril, met wie ze een zoontje heeft.

Lien De Greef, zoals Lady Linn in het echt heet, trouwde in het gemeentehuis van Laarne met muzikant Filip Vandebril. De twee maken al jarenlang samen muziek, en kregen in 2016 een zoontje, Lionel.

In augustus 2018 bracht Lady Linn haar meest recente single ‘You + me’ uit.