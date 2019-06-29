Lady Gaga verschijnt op Pride Weekend met ring van Belgische designer MVO

29 juni 2019

Lady Gaga trapt New York Pride Weekend 2019 af met haar nieuwe op maat gemaakte ring. Die werd toevallig in Antwerpen gemaakt! Het juweeltje is handgemaakt en bestaat uit 18-karaats goud, bezet met bruine diamant. De ring draagt het wereldberoemde House Of Gaga-logo aan de achterzijde.

Gaga werd reeds twee dagen aaneensluitend gespot in haar thuisstad New York City met de ring. Het juweel werd opgemerkt via Gaga’s stylist, Tom Eerebout, en nadien op vraag van Gaga gepersonaliseerd. De juwelier die de ring heeft vervaardigd, BARE Fine Jewelry, werd in 2017 in Antwerpen opgericht door de toen 25-jarige Dries Criel.