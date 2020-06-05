Lady Gaga en Selena Gomez laten Instagramprofiel overnemen door Black Lives Matter-organisaties LOV

05 juni 2020

11u15

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities De miljoenen volgers van Selena Gomez (27) en Lady Gaga (34) krijgen de komende dagen op de Instagrampagina’s van de zangeressen niet te zien wat ze gewoonlijk zien. Ze kondigden beiden aan dat ze hun account laten overnemen door verschillende gezichten en organisaties uit de Afro-Amerikaanse gemeenschap in het teken van Black Lives Matter.

“Vanaf morgen geef ik mijn Instagramprofiel over aan elk van de organisaties waaraan ik onlangs heb gedoneerd, in een poging om hun belangrijke stemmen te versterken”, schrijft Lady Gaga op Instagram. “En daarna, zweer ik om regelmatig, voor altijd, op al mijn sociale-mediaplatforms verhalen te plaatsen en de stem van de talloze inspirerende leden en groepen binnen de zwarte gemeenschap te laten horen.”

“Ik heb geworsteld met de vraag wat ik kan zeggen over dit belangrijke moment in de geschiedenis”, begint Selena Gomez. “Ik heb er over nagedacht hoe ik mijn sociale media het beste kan inzetten, en ik heb besloten dat we allemaal meer zwarte inzichten moeten horen. De komende dagen zal ik invloedrijke leiders uitlichten en hen de kans geven mijn Instagram over te nemen, zodat zij zich direct tot ons kunnen richten. We hebben allemaal de plicht om het beter te gaan doen, en we kunnen beginnen door met een open blik te luisteren.”

Gomez heeft één van de meest gevolgde Instagrampagina’s met 178 miljoen volgers. Ze staat in de top tien op nummer zes, na het account van het sociale medium zelf, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Dwayne Johnson en Kylie Jenner. Lady Gaga stelt het met zo'n 42 miljoen volgers.