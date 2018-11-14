Lady Gaga deelt pizza uit aan slachtoffers branden MVO

14 november 2018

14u45 1 Celebrities Lady Gaga heeft dinsdagavond een verrassingsbezoek gebracht aan een evacuatiecentrum in Los Angeles. De zangeres liet op haar Instagram story zien dat ze pizza, koffie en ansichtkaartjes uitdeelde aan de mensen die vanwege de enorme bosbranden hun huis hebben moeten verlaten.

Gaga kwam op het idee voor haar actie door World Kindness Day, haar “favoriete dag van het jaar”. “Ik moedig jullie aan om allemaal één goede daad te doen, ook al is het voor jezelf”, zei ze op Instagram. Bij de opvanglocatie nam ze de tijd om met iedereen te praten en foto’s te maken. Ook zong ze een 98-jarige vrouw toe, die haar huis hals over kop had moeten ontvluchten.

Zelf ondervond de 32-jarige zangeres ook problemen door de branden. Ze moest vrijdag haar huis in Malibu uit, omdat er zware rookwolken omheen hingen. Ook andere sterren, waaronder Kim Kardashian en Kanye ‘Ye’ West, regisseur Guillermo del Toro en actrice Alyssa Milano zijn, al dan niet tijdelijk, geëvacueerd.

De branden, die afgelopen donderdag begonnen, hebben al duizenden huizen verwoest en kostten tot nu toe aan 50 mensen het leven.