Lady Gaga bevestigt relatie met Michael Polansky

MVO

04 februari 2020

09u00 0 Celebrities Lady Gaga heeft haar nieuwe liefde met de wereld gedeeld. De zangeres plaatste maandag een intiem kiekje met haar nieuwe vlam, Michael Polansky.

Op de foto zit Gaga op een boot op schoot bij Polansky. Ze schrijft daarbij: “We hebben het zo leuk gehad in Miami. Liefs aan al mijn ‘little monsters’ en fans, jullie zijn de beste!”

Polansky is volgens de New York Post ondernemer en CEO van het Instituut voor kankerimmunotherapie, dat is opgezet door voormalig Facebook-baas Sean Parker. Volgens bronnen zouden Gaga en Polansky elkaar al een tijdje kennen via evenementen die de zakenman organiseert. Ook zouden ze in december samen naar het verjaardagsfeestje van Parker zijn geweest.

Gaga werd op de laatste dag van 2019 zoenend gezien met een toen nog onbekende man in Las Vegas. Voor zover bekend is ze sinds oktober vrijgezel. Ze had toen net een punt gezet achter haar relatie met een geluidsspecialist. De Amerikaanse was daarvoor twee jaar samen met Christian Carino, maar zij beëindigden hun verloving in februari. Eerder was de zangeres ook al verloofd met acteur Taylor Kinney.