Kylie Minogue overwoog alleenstaand moederschap
"Ik heb het overwogen, maar dat was duidelijk niet voor mij weggelegd", zegt de 49-jarige Kylie in een interview met de Australische Vogue. Ze geniet van de tijd met haar neefje Julian, de zoon van zus Dannii. "Nu denk ik: ik ben blij dat ik tante ben."
Ook sluit ze niet uit in de toekomst alsnog een gezin te hebben. "Als ik iemand ontmoet die mij misschien leuk vindt, en die ik leuk vind, dan is de kans groot dat die persoon al kinderen heeft."
#Repost @vogueaustralia ・・・ “I mean, I’m sensitive, but I’m resilient, and that makes me a contradiction in many, many ways,” @kylieminogue tells Vogue in the May 2018 issue, touching on the end of her engagement, turning 50 on May 28 this year and the highlight of her 30-year career. “I drive myself crazy. I’m a Gemini: yes, no, yes, no, yes, no, both! I’ll say one thing, and then ‘on the other hand …’ But I’m pretty pragmatic as well. What else are you going to do? I guess I’ve been lucky. I’ve always had opportunity in my life. I’ve never really felt like all the doors are closed. I don’t really know what I mean by that. It’s not necessarily a career thing. It’s just how I was raised; it is my lot in life.” Read Minogue’s full interview with Vogue’s @sophieted. The issue goes on sale Monday, April 30. Photographed by @nicolebentleyphoto, styled by @kate_darvill, Vogue Australia, May 2018.
Reacties