Kylie Jenner onder vuur na 'opscheppen' met peperdure rugzak voor dochter Stormi: "We zitten in crisis"

04 oktober 2020

14u30

Bron: AD 4 Celebrities Realityster Kylie Jenner (23) kreeg er de afgelopen dagen flink van langs op sociale media nadat ze een filmpje had gedeeld van haar dochtertje Stormi (2). De kleine meid droeg voor haar eerste (thuis-)schooldag een rugzak van modehuis Hermès, naar verluidt ter waarde van ruim 10.000 euro. Het ‘opscheppen’ terwijl andere mensen vanwege de coronacrisis amper rondkomen schoot bij velen in het verkeerde keelgat.

Onder hen realityster en onderneemster Bethenny Frenkel (49), zelf goed voor 2,3 miljoen volgers op Instagram en 1,5 miljoen op Twitter. “Ik zeg nooit iets over zulke dingen, maar dit is de meest overduidelijke valse nederigheid die ik ooit heb gezien”, reageerde ze onder een foto van Stormi die op het Instagram-account van US Weekly was verschenen.

“Ik heb zelf ook Hermès-tassen, een dochter en dure auto’s. Maar ermee pronken tijdens een pandemie en de grootste werkloosheidscrisis van ons leven, dat is een keuze”, voegde ze toe op Twitter.



Frenkel kreeg volop bijval in de tientallen andere reacties. “Geef Stormi een Hello Kitty-rugzak en doneer de opbrengst van het Hermès-exemplaar aan dakloze kinderen”, klonk het bijvoorbeeld.



“Sommige kinderen kunnen niet eens op afstand lessen volgen omdat ze geen wifi of een huis hebben, dit is walgelijk’, schreef een ander. En: “Mensen worstelen om hun kinderen thuis les te geven en jij pronkt met een garage vol dure auto’s en een kostbare rugzak.”



Piek na bikinifoto’s

De kritiek is wat makkelijk, want dit is nu eenmaal het leven van Kylie, de jongste selfmade (bijna-)miljardair ter wereld. En de tas heeft ze waarschijnlijk gekregen, aangezien Hermès maar al te blij is als het merk te zien is bij Jenners 197 miljoen volgers. Die ontsnappen wellicht even in een droomwereld als ze het weelderige leven van hun idool zien. En Stormi, overigens ook eigenaresse van een Louis Vuitton-tas, kan er uiteraard zelf niets aan doen.



Helemaal losgezongen van de maatschappij is Kylie overigens niet. Ze riep haar volgers deze week met twee bikinifoto’s op zich te registreren als stemmer voor de presidentsverkiezingen, met een gigantische toename van het aantal bezoekers op de stemsite tot gevolg.