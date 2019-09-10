Kylie Jenner gaat naakt voor Playboy (en deelt alvast een voorsmaakje) KDL

10 september 2019

16u39 0 Showbizz Kylie Jenner (22) heeft er met één foto voor gezorgd dat het internet helemaal uit zijn dak gaat. De 22-jarige realityster gaat samen met haar vriend Travis Scott poseren voor Playboy en deelde alvast een eerste kiekje van de fotoshoot.

De familie Kardashian-Jenner is absoluut niet vies van wat naakt en het kon dan ook niet uitblijven: Kylie Jenner zal binnenkort in Playboy te zien zijn, en dat aan de zijde van haar vriend - en de vader van haar dochter - Travis Scott. Op Instagram deelde het halfzusje van Kim Kardashian al een eerste foto. Daarop is te zien hoe Kylie zich naakt en met enkel een cowboyhoed op haar hoofd, tegen Travis vleit. Travis zelf houdt zijn kledij (voorlopig?) wel aan. “Binnenkort meer”, laat Kylie nog weten.

De foto leverde Kylie in amper tien minuten tijd al meer dan 800.000 likes en meer dan 10.000 reacties op.