Kristen Bell lacht journalist uit die haar vroeg naar haar 'wilde' seksleven KD

11 oktober 2018

11u44

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities 'Frozen'-stem Kristen Bell en haar echtgenoot Dax Shepard hebben gereageerd op een verhaal dat de ronde doet over hun seksleven. "Een 'bullshitverhaal'", aldus Dax.

Het Amerikaanse blad Star Magazine stuurde een e-mail naar Kristen Bell met de vraag of ze wou reageren op hun artikel. "Een bron heeft verteld dat Kristen Bell en Dax Shepard nadenken over trio's en andere kinky dingen, zoals sm en rolspelen", leest het bericht. "Bronnen zeggen dat Kristen gelooft dat dit een verzekering is tegen een huwelijkscrisis."

(lees verder onder de foto)

Dax en Kristen plaatsten een screenshot van de mail op Instagram, samen met hun reactie. "Het enige beledigende aan dit 'bullshitverhaal', is dat Kristen dit niet doet uit geilheid, maar als een hopeloze poging om haar huwelijk te redden. Ik denk dat we allemaal weten dat Kristen gewaagder is dan dat."

"Ik zou graag reageren, maar het is moeilijk om te praten met zo'n mondknevel (een balletje dat bij sm soms in de mond wordt gestoken, nvdr.) aan", schrijft Kristen op Instagram.