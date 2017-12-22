Kris Jenner out zich als dolgelukkige oma: "Ik ben zo enorm blij, wat een geschenk is dit!"
"God is fantastisch! Ik ben zo enorm blij, wat een geschenk is dit!!!", schrijft de 62-jarige 'Mom-ager'.
Het gerucht dat Khloe en haar vriend Tristan Thompson hun eerste kindje verwachtten, ging al een poosje rond. Maar de realityster koos ervoor om het blijde nieuws de eerste paar maanden onder de pet te houden en het slechts in intieme kring te delen.
Toen Khloe haar groeiende babybuikje niet langer kon verbergen, besloot ze een foto op Instagram te plaatsen, waarop haar zwangere buik duidelijk te zien is.
God is so good!! I am beyond excited! What a blessing!!!!!!! ❤️#Repost @khloekardashian ・・・ My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quite but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️
