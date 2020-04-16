Kourtney Kardashian wekt vermoedens over zwangerschap op met Instagramfoto LOV

16 april 2020

20u11

Bron: Metro 0 Celebrities Roddels over de Kardashian-familie zijn niet vreemd, maar volgens heel wat fans zou Kourtney (40) zwanger zijn. De realityster plaatste een foto op Instagram waarop volgers reageren dat haar buik er anders uitziet dan gewoonlijk.

Kourtney & co zetten wel vaker foto’s online die weinig aan de verbeelding overlaten. Zo poseerde de realityster quasi naakt, met enkel een doorzichtige kamerjas en een slipje. Toch zijn de reacties wellicht niet zoals Kourtney verwacht had, want fans speculeren volop of ze in verwachting is.

“Komt er een vierde kindje aan?”, reageert iemand. “Haar buik ziet er heel anders uit. Lijkt wel een beginnend babybumpje.” Daar zijn heel wat mensen het mee eens, en Kourtney gooide alleen maar olie op het vuur door op één van de reacties te reageren. “Ben je zwanger?”, vroeg een fan. “Stuur die zege de wereld in”, reageerde ze cryptisch. Vervolgens vroegen heel wat mensen zich af van wie ze in verwachting zou zijn, want Kourtney is single. Koos ze, net zoals zus Kim, voor een draagmoeder? Of vormt ze terug een koppel met ex Younes Bendjima (26)?

Niets van aan, want tijdens een Instagram Live vertelde Kourtney dan eindelijk dat ze niet zwanger is, en geeft toe dat ze de reacties beledigend vond. “Ik vind het vrouwelijk om rondingen te hebben, en omarm mijn lichaam.” Ze geeft ook kritiek op de huidige gang van zaken op sociale media. “Herinneren jullie je nog een tijd waarin we konden zijn wie we wilden?” Kourtney werd met haar ex Scott Disick (36) al moeder van Reign (5), Penelope (7) en Mason (10).

