Kourtney Kardashian slaat (alweer) jong model aan de haak SD

16 september 2018

11u06

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Kourtney Kardashian is weer aan het daten. Een maand na haar breuk met Younes Bendjima heeft de 39-jarige realityster opnieuw een jong model aan de haak geslagen: Luka Sabbat.

Kourtney en de 20-jarige Luka gingen een hapje eten in een restaurant in Los Angeles, weet People. De oudere zus van Kim Kardashian deelde op Instagram foto's van de avond, maar Luka was daar niet op te zien.

Kardashian en de 25-jarige Bendjima gingen begin augustus uit elkaar nadat het model was gezien met een andere vrouw op vakantie in Mexico. Het was Kourtney's eerste lange relatie sinds de scheiding van de vader van haar kinderen, Scott Disick. Hij is ondertussen al een tijd samen met Lionel Richies 20-jarige dochter Sofia.