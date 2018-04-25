Kourtney Kardashian pleit voor veilige verzorgingsproducten in Amerikaans Congres

  Bron: People/nu.nl
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Celebrities Kourtney Kardashian (39) heeft dinsdag een bezoek gebracht aan het Amerikaanse Congres in Washington. Ze kwam langs om er te praten over het gevaar van sommige huidverzorgingsproducten en cosmetica.

De oudste van de Kardashian zusjes heeft de handen ineengeslagen met non-profitorganisatie Environmental Working Group, die een wetsaanpassing eist voor veiligere verzorgingsproducten en cosmetica. Het is immers al tachtig jaar geleden dat er in de VS voor het laatst iets is gedaan op dat gebied.

Kourtney werd zich naar eigen zeggen pas echt bewust van de ingrediënten in verzorgingsproducten en cosmetica toen ze haar eerste zoon (Mason, 8) kreeg. "Toen ging de bal aan het rollen. Als moeder heb je daar veel meer interesse in", aldus de realityster volgens People.

Kourtney kreeg destijds veel producten opgestuurd en ging er voor het gemak vanuit dat alles veilig was. "Ik hoorde later van mijn moeders vrienden dat dat helemaal niet zo is."

